Second half shutout leads Chiefs to win over Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs extended their win streak to six with a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both teams could only muster a field goal in the first quarter, ending it at 3-3.

But the second quarter got much more interesting. The Chiefs found the endzone first, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 46-yard dime from Patrick Mahomes to take the 10-3 lead.

Los Angeles then got even. Joshua Kelley exploded for a 49-yard rushing touchdown to tie it at 10-10.

But just two minutes later, Rashee Rice ran in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to make it 17-10 Chiefs.

Los Angeles then evened it up again, as Gerald Everett caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.

But Kansas City made sure to go into halftime on top. Travis Kelce pushed in a 1-yard touchdown to take a 24-17 lead at halftime.

The third quarter did not bring any more scoring, but the Chiefs added one more touchdown in the fourth for good measure.

Isiah Pacheco caught an 8-yard score from Mahomes to take a 31-17 lead. That would be the final score, as Bryan Cook intercepted Herbert on the Chargers’ final offensive possesion.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards, and Travis Kelce totaled 179 yards receiving in addition to his touchdown.

Kansas City is now 6-1 on the season, winning its sixth straight game.

The Chiefs will head to Denver next Sunday for their third straight AFC West showdown, taking on the Broncos at 3:25 p.m.

