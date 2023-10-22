Seaman star Callen Barta flips commitment to K-State

Seaman Vikings DB Callen Barta
Seaman Vikings DB Callen Barta(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Callen Barta is calling Manhattan is next home.

Barta committed to Nebraska in June but he visited K-State on Saturday for the Wildcats’ game against TCU that K-State dominated 41-3.

Barta was in talks with K-State before in his recruitment and he told 13 Sports he will focus on being a defensive back as he also played wide receiver for the Vikings.

Callen’s brother Camden plays at Emporia State and Callen told 13 Sports before that he and his brother have a special relationship.

The 3-star DB will now head to Kansas State as the eighth recruit in the 2024 class and he’s ranked as the 10th best player in the state of Kansas according to 247 Sports.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in...
One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting

Latest News

Washburn Rural volleyball named 2023 sub-state champions
Sub-state volleyball round up
Kansas State football blows past TCU
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) celebrates with offensive lineman Cooper Beebe after...
Kansas State football blows past TCU
Fort Hays State vs. Washburn
Washburn football falls to Fort Hays State