Seaman star Callen Barta flips commitment to K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Callen Barta is calling Manhattan is next home.

Barta committed to Nebraska in June but he visited K-State on Saturday for the Wildcatsโ€™ game against TCU that K-State dominated 41-3.

Barta was in talks with K-State before in his recruitment and he told 13 Sports he will focus on being a defensive back as he also played wide receiver for the Vikings.

Callenโ€™s brother Camden plays at Emporia State and Callen told 13 Sports before that he and his brother have a special relationship.

The 3-star DB will now head to Kansas State as the eighth recruit in the 2024 class and heโ€™s ranked as the 10th best player in the state of Kansas according to 247 Sports.

