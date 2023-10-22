Seaman star Callen Barta flips commitment to K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Callen Barta is calling Manhattan is next home.

Barta committed to Nebraska in June but he visited K-State on Saturday for the Wildcats’ game against TCU that K-State dominated 41-3.

Barta was in talks with K-State before in his recruitment and he told 13 Sports he will focus on being a defensive back as he also played wide receiver for the Vikings.

Callen’s brother Camden plays at Emporia State and Callen told 13 Sports before that he and his brother have a special relationship.

The 3-star DB will now head to Kansas State as the eighth recruit in the 2024 class and he’s ranked as the 10th best player in the state of Kansas according to 247 Sports.

