Ride 4 Zoey raises awareness for child victims of crime, attracts dozens of bikers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of bikers participated in the ‘Ride 4 Zoey’ Sunday afternoon, seeking to raise awareness for child victims of crime.

They met at Victoria’s Bar in southeast Topeka before heading out on their route.

“It makes me feel really good,” says Chelsea Miller, a community member who helped organize the event. “To know the community came together and they put aside their differences, their opinions and they came out to support not only Zoey but other kids who have went through the same experiences.”

Aside from raising awareness for cases like Zoey’s, the ride also helped raise money for Lifehouse Child Advocacy Center and Shaner Early Learning Academy, where Zoey attended preschool.

“Lifehouse provides services to child victims of crime,” says Kelly Durkin, executive director of Lifehouse. “And this ride hopefully will bring even more awareness to the community about child victims of crime and how we as a community can help.”

Organizers say they hope the money will be used to show kids that they are loved and cared about.

“I just hope they use it on kids,” says Miller. “Kids that need school supplies, kids that need lunches, kids that just need somebody to show that they love them. Because that’s what every kid wants. They just want somebody to love them.”

Their final message to the community was a call to action:

“If you see something, say something” says Miller.

“Even though something may be tough, make the right choices,” says Kaitlyn Slusser, Zoey’s Godmother. “Because one day you’ll regret something if you don’t do something about it.”

