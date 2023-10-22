Police search for suspect in stolen electric bicycle case as bike recovered

Police recover an e-bike stolen out of Marysville on Oct. 21, 2023.
Police recover an e-bike stolen out of Marysville on Oct. 21, 2023.(Marysville Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Marysville are looking for the person behind the weekend theft of an electric bicycle which has since been recovered and reunited with its owner.

The Marysville Police Department says that on Friday morning, Oct. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the 400 block of Walnut St. with reports of a stolen electric bicycle.

An investigation was opened which MPD said led law enforcement officials to find the bike abandoned in the 400 block of N. 2nd Rd. around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are thankful to recover the bike, but would like to hold someone accountable for the theft,” an MPD spokesperson said.

Police said if anyone saw a person riding the distinct electric bike with a trailer on Friday or Saturday, they should report that information to officials at 785-562-2343.

Officers recover a trailer for an e-bike stolen on Oct. 20, 2023.
Officers recover a trailer for an e-bike stolen on Oct. 20, 2023.(Marysville Police Department)

