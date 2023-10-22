Pilot injured after plane runs out of fuel, crashes on Southeast Kansas road

IOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma pilot was injured after his plane crashed on a rural road in southeastern Kansas when the aircraft ran out of fuel.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of 1032 2000th Rd. - about 3 miles southeast of Iola - with reports of a plane crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1976 Piper fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft piloted by James V. Devers, 27, of Oklahoma City, had run out of fuel on the way to the Iola Airport.

KHP noted that Devers landed the plane on the road facing south while the end of the right wing hit a tree. This caused the aircraft to veer into the west ditch and hit another tree.

First responders indicated that Devers was taken to Allen Co. Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing safety restraints at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.