Pilot injured after plane runs out of fuel, crashes on Southeast Kansas road

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma pilot was injured after his plane crashed on a rural road in southeastern Kansas when the aircraft ran out of fuel.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of 1032 2000th Rd. - about 3 miles southeast of Iola - with reports of a plane crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1976 Piper fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft piloted by James V. Devers, 27, of Oklahoma City, had run out of fuel on the way to the Iola Airport.

KHP noted that Devers landed the plane on the road facing south while the end of the right wing hit a tree. This caused the aircraft to veer into the west ditch and hit another tree.

First responders indicated that Devers was taken to Allen Co. Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing safety restraints at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in...
One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

FILE
Man accused of weekend homicide following Williamsburg break-in
FILE
One dies, 5 others injured following 7-vehicle crash in Kansas City
A cooler end to the weekend
A cooler end to the weekend
Washburn Rural volleyball named 2023 sub-state champions
Sub-state volleyball round up
Osage County Fire District #4 hosts groundbreaking for fire station in Overbrook