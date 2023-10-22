One taken into custody after East Topeka armed robbery

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Details remain hazy after one person was taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery in East Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that one person was taken into custody following a possible armed robbery near SE 19th and SE Michigan Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

TPD said the call came in just before 1:15 p.m. and reported a victim had been robbed at gunpoint.

Law enforcement officials said not many details about the incident were available, however, one suspect did run from a vehicle and was apprehended. They were arrested in connection with the incident.

As of 2:20 p.m., TPD had not named that individual.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in...
One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

N. 1000 Rd. reopens to drivers on Oct. 20, 2023.
Major Douglas Co. roadway reopens ahead of schedule after months-long project
FILE
Emporia home heavily damaged after crews make quick work of large blaze
Deputy Troy Sprinkle
Law enforcement officials mourn Kansas deputy who lost battle with cancer
Earl Graybeal
Man arrested following investigation into late-night Eskridge shooting incident