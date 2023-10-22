One taken into custody after East Topeka armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Details remain hazy after one person was taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery in East Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that one person was taken into custody following a possible armed robbery near SE 19th and SE Michigan Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

TPD said the call came in just before 1:15 p.m. and reported a victim had been robbed at gunpoint.

Law enforcement officials said not many details about the incident were available, however, one suspect did run from a vehicle and was apprehended. They were arrested in connection with the incident.

As of 2:20 p.m., TPD had not named that individual.

