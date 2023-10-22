One dies, 5 others injured following 7-vehicle crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died while five others were injured following a 7-vehicle pileup on a Kansas City interstate over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and Stateline Rd. with reports of a 7-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Randal D. Hammonds, 69, of Kansas City, Mo., an unoccupied 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2023 Ford Escape driven by Shawna O’Connor, 46, of Independence, Mo., were all stopped on the inside shoulder of the interstate.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2021 Porsche Taycan driven by Joseph M. Paris, 64, of Leawood, a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Dustin M. Harder, 36, of Del City Okla., a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joshua L. Girardi, 27, of Greenwood, Mo., and a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Chelsea L. Shelton, 32, of Olathe, were all headed east on the interstate.

Law enforcement officials noted that Paris swerved into the second lane as traffic slowed and hit Harder’s semi, Girardi’s SUV and O’Connor’s SUV. The impact caused Girardi’s vehicle to hit the unoccupied pickup and Harder’s semi to hit Shelton’s SUV. The semi then fatally rear-ended Hammonds’ pickup as he and his passenger, Justin E. Witt, 39, of Kansas City, Mo., were both taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

KHP indicated that Hammonds was pronounced deceased by medical staff while Witt was treated with suspected serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Meanwhile, first responders said Harder was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., with suspected serious injuries while Paris and his passenger, Carmela L. Paris, 64, of Leawood, were also taken with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that Girardi was taken to Overland Park Regional with suspected minor injuries as well while Shelton and O’Connor escaped the crash without injury. All other drivers and occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

