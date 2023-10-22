One arrested after late-night disturbance leads to multi-agency search

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested over the weekend after a late-night disturbance led to a search involving multiple Sheriff’s Offices.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, deputies were called to the 18000 block of K-4 Highway, north of Eskridge, with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who was taken to safety while a joint investigation with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office began. Deputies sought Joshua D. Strathman, 30, of Eskridge, in connection with the incident. The victim and suspect did know each other.

Deputies said they finally located Strathman early the next morning. He was arrested without incident and was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

Domestic battery

Criminal damage to property

As of Sunday, Strathman has since bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.