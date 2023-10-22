One arrested after late-night disturbance leads to multi-agency search

FILE
FILE(Monticello Police department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested over the weekend after a late-night disturbance led to a search involving multiple Sheriff’s Offices.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, deputies were called to the 18000 block of K-4 Highway, north of Eskridge, with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who was taken to safety while a joint investigation with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office began. Deputies sought Joshua D. Strathman, 30, of Eskridge, in connection with the incident. The victim and suspect did know each other.

Deputies said they finally located Strathman early the next morning. He was arrested without incident and was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

  • Domestic battery
  • Criminal damage to property

As of Sunday, Strathman has since bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in...
One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Earl Graybeal
Man arrested following investigation into late-night Eskridge shooting incident
Police recover an e-bike stolen out of Marysville on Oct. 21, 2023.
Police search for suspect in stolen electric bicycle case as bike recovered
FILE
Unsafe lane change sends one to hospital after 3-vehicle collision
FILE
Game day traffic rerouted after single-vehicle collision shut down Highway 24