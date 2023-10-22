No. 24 Emporia State falls to No. 16 Central Missouri on the road

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Emporia State couldn’t overpower No. 16 Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon, falling 77-27. But Braden Gleason made some history along the way.

The Hornets came out to a good start, catching up to the Mules to trail only 28-20 at the end of the first quarter.

But UCM tacked on four touchdowns in the second quarter to drive the deficit to be too great at halftime, up 56-27.

UCM quarterback Zach Zebrowski totaled 627 passing yards and 8 touchdowns on the day. ESU’s Braden Gleason completed 35 of 60 passes for 349 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Gleason broke Braxton Marstall’s Emporia State career passing record on Saturday, now totaling over 10,000 yards. He’s just the fifth player in MIAA history to exceed 10,000 career passing yards.

Emporia State will be back in action at home next Saturday to host Nebraska Kearney at 2:00 p.m. for Homecoming.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.