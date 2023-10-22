No. 24 Emporia State falls to No. 16 Central Missouri on the road

Emporia State vs. Central Missouri
Emporia State vs. Central Missouri(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Emporia State couldn’t overpower No. 16 Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon, falling 77-27. But Braden Gleason made some history along the way.

The Hornets came out to a good start, catching up to the Mules to trail only 28-20 at the end of the first quarter.

But UCM tacked on four touchdowns in the second quarter to drive the deficit to be too great at halftime, up 56-27.

UCM quarterback Zach Zebrowski totaled 627 passing yards and 8 touchdowns on the day. ESU’s Braden Gleason completed 35 of 60 passes for 349 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Gleason broke Braxton Marstall’s Emporia State career passing record on Saturday, now totaling over 10,000 yards. He’s just the fifth player in MIAA history to exceed 10,000 career passing yards.

Emporia State will be back in action at home next Saturday to host Nebraska Kearney at 2:00 p.m. for Homecoming.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in...
One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation

Latest News

Washburn Rural volleyball clinches State berth once again
Royal Valley's Jaxson Stevens stiff arming Perry-Lecompton defender
KPZ Play of the Night Week 8
Silver Lake senior Avery Wende
Silver Lake’s Avery Wende commits to Washburn
Silver Lake's Avery Wende
Silver Lake's Avery Wende commits to Washburn