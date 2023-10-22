Man arrested following investigation into late-night Eskridge shooting incident

Earl Graybeal
Earl Graybeal(Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after deputies were called to investigate a late-night shooting near Eskridge over the weekend.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, emergency crews were called to the 15000 block of Dragoon Creek Rd. near Eskridge with reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Earl I. Graybeal, 26, of Eskridge, had allegedly fired the gun. He was found and taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it was granted a warrant to search Graybeal’s home.

Graybeal was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal threat
  • Possession of a firearm under the influence
  • Driving under the influence

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

As of Sunday, Graybeal remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

