Man arrested following investigation into late-night Eskridge shooting incident
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after deputies were called to investigate a late-night shooting near Eskridge over the weekend.
The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, emergency crews were called to the 15000 block of Dragoon Creek Rd. near Eskridge with reports of a shooting.
When first responders arrived, they said they found Earl I. Graybeal, 26, of Eskridge, had allegedly fired the gun. He was found and taken into custody without incident.
As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it was granted a warrant to search Graybeal’s home.
Graybeal was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal threat
- Possession of a firearm under the influence
- Driving under the influence
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
As of Sunday, Graybeal remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.
