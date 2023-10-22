Man accused of weekend homicide following Williamsburg break-in

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested and accused of a weekend break-in that led to a homicide in Williamsburg.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of W. William St. in Williamsburg with reports of a man who was injured and unresponsive.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Mark Ambler, 64, of Williamsburg, dead in his home. A homicide investigation was immediately opened and the suspect was named as Christopher Hassell, 48, also of Williamsburg.

Just before 5:10 p.m. that night, the Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 deputy found Hassell in the area. He was detained and taken to Advent Health Ottawa for treatment of his injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Hassell was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated burglary. Charging recommendations will be sent to the Franklin Co. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Law enforcement officials have offered their deepest condolences to the Ambler family.

As of Sunday, Hassell remains behind Franklin Co. bars.

