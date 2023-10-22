Making strides in support of those affected by breast cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 13th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was held Saturday morning at Evergy Plaza.

Breast cancer survivors, those actively fighting breast cancer, and supporting members of the community dressed, from head to toe, in their brightest shades of pink.

Survivor, Anita Ramirez, said that she was blessed to have her daughter and the community supporting her along with others who have been affected by breast cancer.

“In 2015 I was diagnosed with breast cancer on my right breast. I had a lipectomy done and it went away and I was cancer free,” said Ramirez. “Then, in 2017 I got it in the other breast and I had another lipectomy. So far, I’m eight years a survivor.”

Survivor, Janet Vitt, said that it is crucial to get a mammogram and pay attention to what your body is telling you.

“I worked in health care so it’s like, this happens to everybody else that you help and take care of, but you never think of it happening to you,” said Vitt. “The whole thing was very surreal.”

President of Zeta Tau Alpha for Topeka Alumnae Chapter, Bridgette West-Williams, said it is important to her to be a part of something that funds ethical research and education.

“Seeing our sisters who are here today as survivors is amazing,” said West-Williams. “We try and support them everyday but also being here and showing up in a very visible presence in the community and here at Evergy Plaza is wonderful as well.”

Survivors exclaim that no one should have to fight breast cancer alone.

“I would highly encourage you to get a mammogram and the earlier you catch it, the better the outcome is,” said Vitt.

13 NEWS’ Reina Flores emceed the event.

