Major Douglas Co. roadway reopens ahead of schedule after months-long project

N. 1000 Rd. reopens to drivers on Oct. 20, 2023.
N. 1000 Rd. reopens to drivers on Oct. 20, 2023.(Douglas County)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A major roadway in Douglas County has reopened to drivers ahead of schedule upon the completion of a months-long project.

Officials with Douglas County said that on Friday, Oct. 20, N. 1000 Rd. east of Highway 59 reopened to drivers following the completion of a months-long project.

County officials noted that for seven months, a major road improvement project in the area forced the closure of the road. The project modified elevations to increase sight distance, added paved shoulders and widened shoulders to improve safety.

The County also indicated that a right-turn lane was added at the 4-way stop at E. 1600 Rd. In total, the project cost the county about $3.31 million which was funded by the capital improvement plan.

County officials extended their thanks to King’s Construction for finishing the project one month ahead of schedule.

