Law enforcement officials mourn Kansas deputy who lost battle with cancer

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials across the Sunflower State are mourning the loss of a Franklin Co. deputy who recently lost his battle with cancer.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday, Oct. 21, that Deputy Troy Sprinkle lost his battle with cancer on Friday night and passed away. He fought valiantly and was surrounded by family and friends when he passed.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Deputy Sprinkle served the community for nearly 18 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Wellsville Police Department and Abilene Police Department and was a deputy in Dickinson Co. and Brown Co., Illinois.

During his Franklin Co. tenure, the Sheriff’s Office said he served in the patrol division, jail division, court security and as a school resource officer. He was most recently assigned as the offender registration deputy which he greatly enjoyed.

