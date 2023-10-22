KBI opens investigation into Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office employee

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a member of the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been opened by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Oct. 12, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s assistance was requested in an ongoing investigation into a member of its own agency.

“I demand accountability and transparency in Kansas Peace Officers,” said Undersheriff Eric Kirsch. “As a private citizen, I would demand the same and would not trust any law enforcement agency to investigate itself.”

Thus, the Undersheriff said the KBI’s aid was requested. Operations at the Sheriff’s Office remain uninterrupted.

No additional details about the investigation have been released yet.

