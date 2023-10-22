Kansas State football blows past TCU

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) celebrates with offensive lineman Cooper Beebe after...
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) celebrates with offensive lineman Cooper Beebe after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It was all gas and no brakes for the Wildcats on Harley Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, rolling over TCU 41-3 in a rematch of the 2022 conference championship game.

Both Will Howard and Avery Johnson touched the football on the first snap of the game, putting some QB controversy to rest for now. Howard technically got the start under center. The two switched off for the remainder of the game.

K-State got started with the scoring early, Junction City product DJ Giddens ran in a 2-yard touchdown, followed by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Avery Johnson to Treshaun Ward to make it a 14-0 game.

The Horned Frogs could only respond with a field goal, and Howard ended the first quarter scoring with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Giddens to take a 21-3 lead.

Chris Tennant kicked in two field goals in the second quarter to make it a 27-3 game at halftime.

Come the end of the third quarter, Jayce Brown caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Howard to make it 34-3.

Howard wasn’t done yet though, sending a 5-yard touchdown pass to Will Swanson with 3:59 to go in the fourth quarter.

K-State easily took this much anticipated game 41-3, absolutely dominating in all three phases of the game.

The Wildcats will be back at home next Saturday to host Houston for Homecoming.

