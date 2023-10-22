Hundreds of kids dress up for Boo at Zoo

By Madison Bickley
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo kicked off their annual Boo at the Zoo event on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Families brought their little ones out for a day full of candy and fun.

Everything from super heroes to princesses — kids of all ages came dressed up to get candy from local businesses at the zoo.

Animal Curator and Boo at the Zoo Coordinator, Shanna Simpson, said that this event provides the kids for a safe space to go trick-or-treating.

“It’s just a really fun family friendly event that your kids can come and trick-or-treat, see animals, and be outside,” said Simpson. “It’s my favorite event of the year.”

A local child said that she loves coming to Boo at the Zoo.

“I like coming to Boo at the Zoo because I love seeing peoples costumes and going trick-or-treating.”

Boo at the Zoo will also be held on Saturday Oct. 28.

