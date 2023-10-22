Great Dane taken in by rescue gives birth to 15 puppies

Meadow gave birth to 15 healthy puppies, according to Perfectly Imperfect Pups.
Meadow gave birth to 15 healthy puppies, according to Perfectly Imperfect Pups.(Perfectly Imperfect Pups / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – An animal rescue in North Carolina took in a pregnant Great Dane who would give birth to 15 puppies a few days later.

Perfectly Imperfect Pups in Raleigh took in the dog on Oct. 8. Just two days later, the Great Dane, named Meadow, went into labor and gave birth to the litter of puppies.

The rescue said the birth of the 15 puppies is the largest litter they have seen.

Fortunately, all of the puppies are in good health and gaining weight.

Meadow’s foster mom, Shari, is taking care of all of the puppies.

According to the rescue, Meadow has had a rough life before being taken in. She was passed around to five different homes since February 2023.

The rescue said Meadow is very sweet and she was passed from home to home for no reason related to her. They also said Meadow had given birth to another litter in February.

Nicole Kincaid, the founder and director of Perfectly Imperfect Pups, said taking in pregnant dogs is often very challenging because the rescue won’t know what to expect when the puppies are born.

“It makes me so sad that Meadow had such an unsteady past, being bounced around is no life for a dog,” Kincaid said. “We are thrilled to have her in the rescue and this will be her last litter and her next home will be her forever home.”

