Game day traffic rerouted after single-vehicle collision shut down Highway 24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Game day traffic was rerouted after a late-night single-vehicle collision shut down Highway 24 north of Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

RCPD noted that the collision response did cause delays for those leaving the Kansas State University football game. Drivers were rerouted and were asked to be prepared for slow-moving traffic.

Those headed north were sent north on Barnes Rd. and then down Highway 13. Meanwhile, those headed south were rerouted onto the dam and then onto Barnes Rd.

First responders have not yet released any further details about the crash including the driver’s identity and extent of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.