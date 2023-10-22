Emporia home heavily damaged after crews make quick work of large blaze

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews made quick work of a large blaze over the weekend after it heavily damaged an Emporia home.

The Emporia Fire Department says that on Saturday, Oct. 21, crews were called to 217 Union St. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a large fire bursting from the front of the home.

Crews said they were able to use a single hose to make quick work of the fire attack and get the blaze under control. The gas and electric utilities to the building had been shut off.

EFD indicated that there was extreme damage to the front third of the home with smoke damage throughout. No injuries were reported as a result.

EFD noted that no automatic aid responded to the call. The owner of the home was listed as Francisco Pinon.

Meanwhile, investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to EFD at 620-343-4230.

