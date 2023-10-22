Cortez Family urges visits to other displays as 2023 light show put on hiatus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With some turbulence in their family life, the Cortez Family has urged Topekans to visit other holiday light displays around the Capital City during the 2023 season as their own show is put on hiatus.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, Louie Gaeddert (Cortez) took to Facebook with a heavy heart to inform the community of some hard news for the 2023 Holiday season. The family known for putting on the spectacularly festive Cortez Holiday Light Show in the Capital City will take a hiatus this year.

“Due to changes in my personal life and relocation to Kansas City, we’re unable to host the light show in 2023 without difficulty managing from afar,” Gaeddert said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, and we’re as disappointed as you are.”

However, Gaeddert promised the setback is temporary.

“We’re already planning and preparing for an even more spectacular return. Our passion for spreading holiday cheer and lighting up the night remains stronger than ever.”

In the meantime, the family has encouraged Topekans to visit other local displays.

