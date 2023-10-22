A cooler end to the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will bring cooler temperatures to NE Kansas, though we’ll still be relatively warm in the middle 70s. Big changes to the forecast are coming this week.

Highs today should be a little bit cooler than yesterday with lots of sunshine and clear skies. Winds will start to increase out of the southeast late this morning/early this afternoon, and gusts could reach up to 25 to 30 mph.

There exists a slight chance of rain overnight tonight, but most of us should stay pretty dry. However, this will be the start of a new pattern in NE Kansas that is likely to dominate our trends for the next 5 to 6 days – it features a lot more rain!

Monday will also likely be dry as temperatures spike up towards the middle to upper 80s, as winds from the south continue to increase and push warm air into our region. By Tuesday it looks like showers and even a few thunderstorms will make their way through the area, cooling us down back towards the lower 70s.

Tuesday night will be the time frame for the greatest chance of rain over a widespread area - but the following days next week will provide strong chances. In fact all the way through next Saturday it appears isolated to scattered showers are possible.

There’s no severe threat for any storms at this time, as most of this rain will be slow moving showers moving through our region day after day. This is the best kind of rain we could hope for considering the ongoing severe drought in NE Kansas.

Many areas are well below their typical rainfall totals for the year, with some municipalities nearly 10 inches under. Hopefully, such rain materializes and helps put a dent in these dry conditions.

