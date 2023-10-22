Civitan Club holds 11th annual car show

By Madison Bickley
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Civitan Club of Topeka held their 11th annual car show at Lakeview Church of the Nazarene on Saturday.

Roughly 60 cars came out to show off their cars for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from entering the cars and the silent auction go to Sheltered Living, Lake View Church of the Nazarene, and Shawnee Heights High School Junior Civitan Club.

Geoffrey Dahlman said there is always something new at car shows.

New models come out, the technology is constantly changing. Now there are so much more electronics in cars and they used to be all mechanical, Now 30-40% of the car electronic,” said Dahlman. “The older cars were bigger and heavier and the newer cars - everything is crammed together. It’s just changing constantly.”

The event lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

