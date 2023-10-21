Two arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody following a search warrant where illegal narcotics were discovered.

On October 20, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3100 BLK SE Pisces Avenue related to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, opioids, depressants, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, 48-year-old Jason Flickinger 38-year-old, and Stephanie Rush were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Jason Flickinger

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of depressant

Possession of opioid

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Rush

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of opioid

Possession of depressant

Possession of drug paraphernalia

