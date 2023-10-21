Two arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant

Jason Flickinger & Stephanie Rush
Jason Flickinger & Stephanie Rush(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody following a search warrant where illegal narcotics were discovered.

On October 20, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3100 BLK SE Pisces Avenue related to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, opioids, depressants, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, 48-year-old Jason Flickinger 38-year-old, and Stephanie Rush were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Jason Flickinger

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of depressant
  • Possession of opioid
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Rush

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of opioid
  • Possession of depressant
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

