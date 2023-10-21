TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are investigating what they deem a suspicious death.

On October 20, around 3:00 p.m., the Topeka Police Department responded to the 1200 blk. of SE 37th Street about possible subjects inside of a vacant building.

Upon searching the building one individual was found inside deceased and investigators were called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

