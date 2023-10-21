Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery

Three Topeka residents have been charged in connection with a money-lending business robbery.
Three Topeka residents have been charged in connection with a money-lending business robbery.(wifr)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka residents have been charged in connection with a money-lending business robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said the three Topeka residents were charged through criminal complaint in Topeka in connection with a robbery that occurred on Oct. 16, 2023, at a money lending business, LendNation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials indicated LendNation, located on Southwest 10th Avenue in Topeka, is a company that provides various loan options to customers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said according to the criminal complaint, Aaron Elizabeth Fish, 32, of Topeka, store manager of LendNation; Mejia J. Pattillo, 47, of Topeka; and Katelyn Nichole North, 32, of Topeka are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery for allegedly conspiring together to rob LendNation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said Pattillo is also charged with one count of Hobbs Act Robbery for allegedly robbing LendNation on October 16, 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials indicated the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Topeka Police Department are investigating the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials noted Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
FILE - A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
Affidavit reveals mother of murdered child previously investigated

Latest News

Envista Credit Union will host a Community Shred Day as part of International Credit Union Week.
Envista to host Community Shred Day as part of International Credit Union Week
13 News at Six
Envista to host Community Shred Day as part of International Credit Union Week
A few New York City women are visiting Topeka for a fun-filled weekend because of a statement...
New York City women visit Topeka after comments made by NYC mayor
13 News at Six
New York City women visit Topeka after comments made by NYC mayor