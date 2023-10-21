Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka residents have been charged in connection with a money-lending business robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said the three Topeka residents were charged through criminal complaint in Topeka in connection with a robbery that occurred on Oct. 16, 2023, at a money lending business, LendNation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials indicated LendNation, located on Southwest 10th Avenue in Topeka, is a company that provides various loan options to customers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said according to the criminal complaint, Aaron Elizabeth Fish, 32, of Topeka, store manager of LendNation; Mejia J. Pattillo, 47, of Topeka; and Katelyn Nichole North, 32, of Topeka are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery for allegedly conspiring together to rob LendNation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said Pattillo is also charged with one count of Hobbs Act Robbery for allegedly robbing LendNation on October 16, 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials indicated the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Topeka Police Department are investigating the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials noted Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting is prosecuting the case.

