Three people injured following shooting in Manhattan

Three people were injured following a shooting in Manhattan, Kan.
Three people were injured following a shooting in Manhattan, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were injured following a shooting in Manhattan, Kan.

According to the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials, their Communications Center received several 911 calls around 2:50 a.m. reporting gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. A third male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident. All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The victims’ ages are 16, 19 and 19.

RCPD officials said through further investigation, officers determined a large house party in the same location occurred during the time of the shooting.

RCPD officials indicated Bluemont was closed between 4th and 6th St. for about 3 hours but has since reopened.

RCPD officials said residents may see law enforcement presence continue in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

RCPD officials noted if you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. You can submit tips online HERE. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.

