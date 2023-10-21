Sunset Zoo held its Spooktacular Trick or Treat event for the entire family to have fun

By Joseph Robben
Oct. 21, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo hosted its annual family trick-or-treating event, Spooktacular, today in Manhattan.

Sunset Zoo has been hosting this community event for over 32 years. The event had over 20 trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo’s exhibits, along with pumpkin bowling, local entertainment and food vendors, and a costume contest. Spooktacular provided a fantastic way for families in the region to enjoy safe trick-or-treating while experiencing all the wonders and adventures that a zoo offers.

”It’s really rewarding to see this many people come to the zoo and support us. It is one of our biggest events of the year and it’s a great way for kids to interact with different community sponsors but also see our animals, our animals get special treats today too so they’ll have different enrichment throughout the day and it just something we love to bring back to the community.” said Melissa Kirkwood, Marketing and Development Officer for Sunset Zoo.

Spooktacular will continue tomorrow Sunday, October 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

