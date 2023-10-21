A sunny, mild weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some parts of NE Kansas nearly hit 90 degrees yesterday, Saturday will prove to be a bit cooler. Temperatures are still fairly warm for this time of year, however, and it looks like we have a few more days before colder weather arrives.

Highs for Saturday should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with lots of sunshine and clear skies. Humidity will be low once again, so any of us that manage to creep up a little higher into the middle 80s should remain comfortable. Overnight lows are forecast to be in the middle 40s, slightly cooler than the last several nights, with calm winds and clear skies.

Sunday looks to be quite similar to Saturday, with the main difference being a small drop in high temperatures. The sunshine, light winds, and overnight lows in the 40s will all carry over from today.

Sunday night however, will be the beginning of a pattern change in NE Kansas. A slight chance of rain is forecast for Sunday night, with only light showers and drizzle expected, but the notable aspect will be how long these chances of rain will stay elevated. From Sunday night through Friday, NE Kansas will have at least a 20 percent chance of seeing precipitation at any given time.

Those percentages sound low, but certain timeframes such as Tuesday night into Wednesday may provide ample opportunity for rain. With how severe drought conditions currently are across NE Kansas, rain of any kind will be a welcome sight! Many areas across the region are up to 5 inches below their typical rainfall totals for this point in the year, and especially so far for the fall season as a whole.

Even if rain chances start to shrink in the coming days, though, temperatures will be much cooler by Wednesday, down into the middle 60s.

