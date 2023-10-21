Silver Lake’s Avery Wende commits to Washburn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eagles standout had herself a great junior season with several offers but Washburn just felt right.

Wende had a 10-2 record in 13 starts last year with 58 streikouts and a stellar 1.44 ERA across 67 and two-thirds innings. She was a 1st Team All Shawnee County and Mid-East League selection too.

Wende says the many Washburn connections in the Silver Lake community played a role in her decision to become a ‘Bod and it’s right in her ‘backyard’ and she wanted to be a part of a winning culture. Her dream was to always play college softball at any level.

”I have a younger sister in high school and she’s a freshman so I knew I kind of wanted to stay close to home, I’m really close with my family so that was a big thing and Washburn has something really special going on and they have really nice facilities,” Wende said. “They just kind of blew every camp at other schools out of the water and I’m excited because when I met the coaching staff because they’re people that are going to push me and make me mentality tough but also people I’ll be able to create a good connection with.”

She says she wants to study marketing and Cosmetology.

