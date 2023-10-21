Possession of meth, hallucinogenic drug lands Holton man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of methamphetamine and hallucinogenic drug lands a Holton man behind bars.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, a deputy stopped a blue Chrysler Town and Country Minivan for a traffic infraction near US Highway 75 and 278th Rd.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Gregory Scott Lovett, 35, of Holton, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while suspended

