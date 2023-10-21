Plane crash leaves two people seriously injured in Riley County

Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Riley County.
Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Riley County.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 8:28 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, a 2006 Pegasus Powerchute aircraft was flying north over Manhattan when it had an engine failure, which caused the aircraft to crash near US 24 at Pfeil Creek Circle and River Pond Rd.

The KHP Crash Log indicated the driver of the aircraft, Edward C. Gifford, 70, of Manhattan, was taken to Via Christi in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries. Gifford was traveling with an occupant, Richard L. Miller, 88, of Wichita, who was also taken to Via Christi in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery

Latest News

Spooktacular will continue tomorrow Sunday, October 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunset Zoo held its Spooktacular Trick or Treat event for the entire family to have fun
The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program has announced the awarding of a Process and...
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services awards federal grant to DCF
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released blue-green algae advisories for nine...
KDHE releases blue-green algae advisories for nine Kansas lakes, 1 lifted
Three people were injured following a shooting in Manhattan, Kan.
Three people injured following shooting in Manhattan