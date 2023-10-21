Plane crash leaves two people seriously injured in Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 8:28 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, a 2006 Pegasus Powerchute aircraft was flying north over Manhattan when it had an engine failure, which caused the aircraft to crash near US 24 at Pfeil Creek Circle and River Pond Rd.

The KHP Crash Log indicated the driver of the aircraft, Edward C. Gifford, 70, of Manhattan, was taken to Via Christi in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries. Gifford was traveling with an occupant, Richard L. Miller, 88, of Wichita, who was also taken to Via Christi in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.