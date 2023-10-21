Outdoor exhibit, play at TPAC share experiences of combat veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday and Saturday, an outdoor exhibit will be on display at the Topeka Performing Arts Center for the showing of ‘Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret.’

“The Eyes of Freedom, out of Columbus, Ohio was invited to participate with the Gary Sinise Foundation’s viewing of ‘Last Out.’ So we are here supporting their efforts and sharing our exhibit from Central Ohio,” said Kelly Jones-Swenson, executive director of The Eyes of Freedom.

Jones-Swenson said the travelling outdoor exhibit was born out of tragedy that occurred in the Spring of 2005 in Iraq.

“Lima Company out of Columbus, Ohio, a Marine reserve unit, lost 22 Marines and one Navy Corpsman. That was significant to our community cause it was the largest single unit causalities from either Gulf War, Desert Storm or Iraqi Freedom,” Jones-Swenson explained. “And we had an artist in our community that spent two and a half years of her life painting 8 foot by 6 foot oil paintings of the fallen.”

‘Last Out,’ the play that the exhibit is travelling across the country with, also aims to illustrate the sacrifice that service members make.

‘It’s a play about modern war. Most of the movies and the books that you see out there are about the first in. The guys that jump out of the airplanes and kick the doors in,” said Scott Mann. “You never really hear about the men and women and their families who are the last out. The ones that went back to war day after day, month after month, year after year, and in the case of this story, a 20 year war in Afghanistan. So this play is about one Green Beret Sergeant and his family as they navigate that long war in Afghanistan.”

Mann created, wrote, and stars in the play.

He is also a veteran who wants to give the public an understanding of what war truly looks like.

“I lived a version of it and I saw that most of the people in this country, and this is when we were still in Afghanistan, really didn’t understand modern war. They didn’t know we were in Afghanistan, they didn’t know we were in Iraq, and if they did, they thought of it more like a video Fortnite game then they did an actual lived experience. Because less than 1 percent of our population are the ones actually fighting the wars.”

If would like to check out the Eyes of Freedom exhibit or a showing of ‘Last Out,’ they will be both at TPAC on Saturday, October 20.

