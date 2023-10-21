Osage County Fire District #4 hosts groundbreaking for fire station in Overbrook

Osage County Fire District #4 hosted a groundbreaking for a new fire station in Overbrook, Kan.
Osage County Fire District #4 hosted a groundbreaking for a new fire station in Overbrook, Kan.(Osage County Fire District #4)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Fire District #4 hosted a groundbreaking for a new fire station on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Overbrook, Kan.

Osage County Fire District #4 officials said volunteer firefighters and the Board of Directors, along with Steve Graham and Steven Osborne from The Osborne Company, broke ground on the new fire station.

Osage County Fire District #4 officials indicated the new station project has been a work in progress for a few years from buying the ground to securing The Osborne Company as the project’s general contractor to today’s first dig in the dirt.

Osage County Fire District #4 said the station will house many of the district’s trucks as well as their ambulance. There will also be room for training and events for the community, including the annual Open House each summer.

“We wanted to build because we have really outgrown our current station in Overbrook, and it was just time. We are looking forward to it,” said Chief Russell Mitchell.

Osage County Fire District #4 noted the total project will cost about $1.3 million and is projected to be done sometime in 2024. The Osage County Fire District #4 covers emergency services for a large portion of northeast Osage County and even a small portion of Douglas County. So far, they have responded to 180 fire and medical emergency calls this year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery

Latest News

Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Riley County.
Plane crash leaves two people seriously injured in Riley County
Spooktacular will continue tomorrow Sunday, October 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunset Zoo held its Spooktacular Trick or Treat event for the entire family to have fun
The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program has announced the awarding of a Process and...
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services awards federal grant to DCF
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released blue-green algae advisories for nine...
KDHE releases blue-green algae advisories for nine Kansas lakes, 1 lifted
Three people were injured following a shooting in Manhattan, Kan.
Three people injured following shooting in Manhattan