Osage County Fire District #4 hosts groundbreaking for fire station in Overbrook

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Fire District #4 hosted a groundbreaking for a new fire station on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Overbrook, Kan.

Osage County Fire District #4 officials said volunteer firefighters and the Board of Directors, along with Steve Graham and Steven Osborne from The Osborne Company, broke ground on the new fire station.

Osage County Fire District #4 officials indicated the new station project has been a work in progress for a few years from buying the ground to securing The Osborne Company as the project’s general contractor to today’s first dig in the dirt.

Osage County Fire District #4 said the station will house many of the district’s trucks as well as their ambulance. There will also be room for training and events for the community, including the annual Open House each summer.

“We wanted to build because we have really outgrown our current station in Overbrook, and it was just time. We are looking forward to it,” said Chief Russell Mitchell.

Osage County Fire District #4 noted the total project will cost about $1.3 million and is projected to be done sometime in 2024. The Osage County Fire District #4 covers emergency services for a large portion of northeast Osage County and even a small portion of Douglas County. So far, they have responded to 180 fire and medical emergency calls this year.

