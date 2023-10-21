One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect has been arrested in connection to a possible shooting in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officials said that around 1:26 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of SW 21st St in reference to a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims, one with possible life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, TPD officials indicated Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.

Topeka Police Department said the investigation is currently ongoing.

