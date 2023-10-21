One suspect arrested in connection with possible shooting in southwest Topeka

Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in...
Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in connection to a possible shooting in southwest Topeka.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect has been arrested in connection to a possible shooting in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officials said that around 1:26 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of SW 21st St in reference to a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims, one with possible life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, TPD officials indicated Rajhgerio Smith, 22, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.

Topeka Police Department said the investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
(From left to right:) Aaron Elizabeth Fish, Mejia J. Pattillo, Katelyn Nichole North
Three Topeka residents charged with money lending business robbery

Latest News

Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine received the 2023 Health Professions...
K-State veterinary college receives award for excellence
Osage County Fire District #4 hosted a groundbreaking for a new fire station in Overbrook, Kan.
Osage County Fire District #4 hosts groundbreaking for fire station in Overbrook
Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Riley County.
Plane crash leaves two people seriously injured in Riley County
Spooktacular will continue tomorrow Sunday, October 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunset Zoo held its Spooktacular Trick or Treat event for the entire family to have fun
The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program has announced the awarding of a Process and...
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services awards federal grant to DCF