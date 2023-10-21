New York City women visit Topeka after comments made by NYC mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few New York City women are visiting Topeka for a fun-filled weekend because of a statement made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The women won the NYC-2-Topeka contest sponsored by Visit Topeka and the Kansas Tourism Department.

Last March, the mayor of New York City made a comment saying he was blessed to be the Big Apple’s mayor and that God could have made him the mayor of Topeka, KS. That didn’t sit well with folks in northeast Kansas, so the contest was born to bring some New York City residents to Topeka to see all the things the Capital City has to offer.

Winner Vivian Tarn noticed something special while flying in that she had not seen yet in New York this season.

“We peeked out and I was like ‘Oh, it’s fall here.’ You don’t see fall colors until you leave the city,” said Tarn. “It’s been very cold and rainy, but we haven’t quite gotten the trees, and as we were flying in there were lots of oranges, greens, and browns.

After arriving in Topeka, Tarn and her friends enjoyed lunch at The Pennant. They will be going to the Dierks Bentley concert tonight at the Stormont Vail Events Center. They head home on Sunday.

