KBI investigates death of Johnson City man after standoff in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Johnson City man after a standoff in Stanton County.

KBI officials said they are investigating the death of a man who is thought to have shot himself during a standoff with law enforcement in Johnson City, Kan.

KBI officials indicated that around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to conduct the investigation. KBI agents responded.

KBI officials said preliminary information indicates that on around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, a female juvenile arrived at the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to report physical injuries she receives during a recent altercation.

According to KBI officials, at about 5:30 p.m., two deputies arrived at 308 E. Trude Ave., Trailer No. 8 in Johnson City, attempting to question the suspect Ricky L. Thompson, 45. Thompson lived at the residence. Thompson would not answer the door but deputies could hear him inside. A search warrant was obtained and a key was provided to deputies. When Thompson refused to come out, they attempted to enter but he blocked the door and began threatening deputies.

KBI officials said deputies retreated from the trailer’s entrance. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Special Response Team arrived on scene to assist.

For many hours, KBI officials indicated law enforcement negotiated with Thompson, attempting to convince him to come out. At one point during the incident Thompson stood in the doorway yelling, and KHP fired a less-than-lethal munition toward him but missed. Later during the incident, the door to the trailer was breached using an armored vehicle and a phone was thrown inside to try to improve communications.

After a while, KBI officials said Thompson became quiet so a drone was used to view inside the residence. Drone footage indicated Thompson was injured in a back bedroom. KHP cleared the trailer and EMS rendered aid to Thompson who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to his head.

KBI officials indicated a firearm was located next to Thompson. No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

KBI officials said Thompson was taken to the Stanton County Hospital just before 4:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

KBI officials noted the investigation is ongoing.

