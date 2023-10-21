City of Manhattan extends closure of Hayes Dr. for construction delay

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan is extending the closure of Hayes Dr. for a construction delay in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said a section of Hayes Dr. will remain closed to through traffic longer than initially planned, just south of Casement Rd., to finish construction of a major stormwater drainage structure and special sanitary sewer structures.

City of Manhattan officials indicated this closure, which began in March 2023, is anticipated to last until spring 2024.

According to officials with the work at Hayes Dr. involved a complex assembly of levee raise, stormwater box construction, temporary protective embankments, and major sanitary sewer and other utility relocations. The levee project remains on track for mid-2024 completion.

“The contractor, ESI Corporation, advised the City and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that tight working space, complexity of operations, and unanticipated work force shortages this summer put them behind,” said Bill Heatherman, the City’s project representative for levee construction. “We are disappointed in this delay and the continued inconvenience to our community, but an aggressive recovery plan has been put into place. We are confident the project will get this element back on track. The contractor has committed to bringing in additional work crews and some significant reorganization of remaining project elements to streamline the schedule.”

For detour details, City of Manhattan officials said all commercial properties along Hayes Dr. will continue to maintain their access from the south via McCall Road.

City officials indicated neighborhoods to the north of Casement Rd. will continue to be unable to access Hayes Dr., but instead will need to go south via Tuttle Creek Blvd. (U.S. 24).

City officials said Casement Rd. will remain open with access to Tuttle Creek Boulevard (U.S. 24).

City of Manhattan officials noted pedestrian and bicycle access from Casement Rd. around construction to the Old Blue River Trail continues to be maintained, though the actual route could shift during the final phases of construction. Stay tuned to In the Zone for future updates.

For traffic impacts, expect continued moderate to heavy traffic and possibly some delays on Casement Rd. and McCall Rd.

The estimated timeline for this project is about five months to complete this work, depending on the weather.

