Calling All Bookworms: Public Library hosts book and media sale all weekend

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are looking for a bargain on books, check out the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library sale.

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library will host their book and media sale on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22. Offering buy quality used books, movies, music, and other collectibles.

The sale started on Friday, Oct. 20, but will continue through the weekend at the Library’s Marvin Auditorium. Saturday the hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday the hours are from noon to 3 p.m., but Sundays are also bag days. Where customers can fill a provided grocery bag with anything for just $10.

Admission is free and you’re encouraged to bring your own boxes, bags, and totes to take home your finds.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
FILE - A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
Affidavit reveals mother of murdered child previously investigated

Latest News

If you are looking for a bargain on books, check out the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library...
Calling All Bookworms: Public Library hosts book and media sale all weekend
Jason Flickinger & Stephanie Rush
Two arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
Outdoor exhibit and play at TPAC share experiences of returning combat veterans
Outdoor exhibit, play at TPAC share experiences of combat veterans
Topeka police were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" on Friday at a vacant...
TPD investigating suspicious death in vacant building
Outdoor exhibit and play at TPAC share experiences of returning combat veterans
Outdoor exhibit and play at TPAC share experiences of returning combat veterans