Calling All Bookworms: Public Library hosts book and media sale all weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are looking for a bargain on books, check out the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library sale.

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library will host their book and media sale on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22. Offering buy quality used books, movies, music, and other collectibles.

The sale started on Friday, Oct. 20, but will continue through the weekend at the Library’s Marvin Auditorium. Saturday the hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday the hours are from noon to 3 p.m., but Sundays are also bag days. Where customers can fill a provided grocery bag with anything for just $10.

Admission is free and you’re encouraged to bring your own boxes, bags, and totes to take home your finds.

