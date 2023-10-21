1981 Burlingame graduate, former Kansas Secretary of State USD 454 Hall Of Fame inductee

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - During the Burlingame versus Lyndon football game on Friday, Oct. 20, a 1981 graduate of Burlingame High School was honored for his past achievements by being inducted into the district hall of fame.

Ron Thornburg is this year’s USD 454 Hall of Fame inductee for his achievements in government.

In 1994, Thornburg was elected as the Kansas Secretary of State and served a total of four terms for the State of Kansas. Back in 2002, Ron received the digital government “agent of change” award for leading the initiative for the nation’s first online uniform commercial code filing system in our state.

Before his career in the government, Thornburg was an athlete at Burlingame High — All-League in football, All-State in basketball, and track. Thornburg says he is grateful for the lessons he learned back then on the field.

”I learned so many lessons on the sports field,” said Thornburg. “Whether it was football, basketball, track, baseball in the summer, whatever it was. I learned the value of being a great teammate and being a great teammate is so much more important than having a particular set of skills because anybody can buy a particular set of skills but being a great teammate, understanding how to do that, and how you achieve more together. I think that is [a] lesson we can all learn more often.”

After high school, Thornburg earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1985 from Washburn University.

