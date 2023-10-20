Who can resist Kip’s cute face? $0 dog adoptions continue at Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kip may be getting up there in years, but he’s still young at heart with lots of love to give.

Kip is a nine-year-old male, Australian Shepherd mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, who said all dogs at HHHS remain $0 to adopt as they continue struggling with having enough space for all the dogs coming into the shelter.

Emi said Kip came to the shelter from an owner no longer able to care for him. He was an outdoor dog who got along with other dogs and cats. He was heartworm-positive when he came to the shelter, which meant he stayed with a foster family for several months while he was treated. Emi said Kip’s story illustrates the need for volunteer foster families, not only for animals needing special care, but also for young puppies and kittens or other animals that need extra socialization before they’re able to be adopted.

HHHS also is looking forward to Tails on the Trail. The event will offer several options this year to get involved, instead of the one large group 5K. Visit hhhstopeka.org for details.

