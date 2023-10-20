We Are Silver Lake’s new mural brings more than just color to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The We Are Silver Lake Association is adding a bright spot to their community.

Their first community paint day included students from Silver Lake Grade School and High school. The Junior High Art Department picked up brushes later in the day.

“Seeing the community come out and this morning the kids all come out and having fun with it,” said Lead Artist Alexander Lancaster. “A lot of them know the references that are in the paintings and [it’s] kind of teaching them the history. Giving them some heart strings in a way, a way to hold on to their town and community through the arts.”

Students also drew on coloring sheets of the murals outline.

“we are going to ask the city if they would let us use a wall, possibly in city hall to display a mural of murals the kids have created,” said We Are Silver Lakes Representative Liz Steckel.

Lancaster said his biggest inspiration in creating the mural was the town of silver lake.

“My goal was to bring the community into it, farm to table, and then four seasons,” said Lancaster. “I though it was very important to go back to the very beginning of the township and tell the history of how the township happened and that goes with the Potawatomi reservation.”

Benny Potts, a Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Tribal Elder, says the fireplace represents their way of cooking and the fire represents that one up there in heaven.

“That eagle represents that angel to us, they say that eagle takes our prayers up there with them, then he takes it to that angel and that angel takes it on over to our lord,” said Potts. “Then that’s when he comes back, that eagle is highly respected by us.”

This story filled murals goal is to bring more people into Silver Lake.

“It is so important to our organization to make sure that the community knows that this project is for them and that we want all of their hands on this piece,” said Steckel.

