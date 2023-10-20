Washburn XC places 2nd at MIAA Championships, Kibet places 1st in 8K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to David Kibet’s 1st place finish in the 8K, Washburn cross country was able to secure a 2nd place finish in the MIAA Championships on Friday.

Kibet, a native of Eldoret, Kenya, led from the start in the 8K. His time of 24:00.92 is the second-fastest 8K time in program history, and became the first individual champion at the MIAA Championships since Jacob Klemz back in 2017.

He beat his previous personal best at Gans Creek Course by 36 seconds, which he set at the meet in 2022.

Following Kibet for Washburn was Donald Kibet, finishing 8th with a time of 24:40.29, and Gabriel Chinya finished 14th with a time of 24:58.05.

Washburn finished in 2nd with 82 total team points. That’s the Ichabods’ best since last season when they scored 98 points, landing in 4th. Pittsburg State won the Championship.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.