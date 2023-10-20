Washburn XC places 2nd at MIAA Championships, Kibet places 1st in 8K

Washburn XC places 2nd at MIAA Championships
Washburn XC places 2nd at MIAA Championships(Washburn Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to David Kibet’s 1st place finish in the 8K, Washburn cross country was able to secure a 2nd place finish in the MIAA Championships on Friday.

Kibet, a native of Eldoret, Kenya, led from the start in the 8K. His time of 24:00.92 is the second-fastest 8K time in program history, and became the first individual champion at the MIAA Championships since Jacob Klemz back in 2017.

He beat his previous personal best at Gans Creek Course by 36 seconds, which he set at the meet in 2022.

Following Kibet for Washburn was Donald Kibet, finishing 8th with a time of 24:40.29, and Gabriel Chinya finished 14th with a time of 24:58.05.

Washburn finished in 2nd with 82 total team points. That’s the Ichabods’ best since last season when they scored 98 points, landing in 4th. Pittsburg State won the Championship.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
FILE - A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
Affidavit reveals mother of murdered child previously investigated

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone Football
KPZ Pregame Week 8: Nemaha Central vs. Sabetha
K-State women's basketball at Big 12 Media Days
K-State women’s basketball previews 2023-24 season at Big 12 Media Days
K-State women’s basketball previews 2023-24 season at Big 12 Media Days
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson speaks at Big 12 Media Days
Kansas women’s basketball previews the 2023-24 season at Big 12 Media Days