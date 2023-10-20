Washburn University President sent statement regarding community violence to students, staff

Hello and welcome back from fall break.

I want to take a moment to address recent community violence in concentrated areas of the city, including several locations close to our Washburn campuses. Please know that I and all cabinet members share your concerns. We have had multiple conversations over the last several days and weeks. This is a community problem that will take the entire community to solve, so we are initiating dialogue with community partners to ensure Washburn is part of this important conversation.

Washburn University Police Chief Chris Enos and his team are doing commendable work to create the safest environment possible for our students, faculty and staff on our campuses. Our officers work with local and state law enforcement to share resources and work together when not only responding to incidents but preventing them. Numerous proactive initiatives are already in place while more will soon be implemented.

I encourage each of us to stay connected to Washburn Police. As the saying goes, “if you see something, say something.” Simply call or text 785-670-1300 and relay any information or concerns.

Thank you for your support of Washburn’s Police Department as well as officers and other leaders throughout our city and county. Safety is a top priority and we will continue to work together in making Washburn a premier place to live, learn, work and thrive.

Juli

JuliAnn Mazachek, PhD

President, Washburn University