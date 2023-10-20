Washburn University President sent statement regarding community violence to students, staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek sent a statement to students and staff regarding the community violence in Topeka.
Washburn University is offering its campus community a response to the recent violence in Topeka, Kan., some of which has happened close to the campus.
University President Mazachek sent the following letter to students and staff this week:
Mazachek said she and the school’s cabinet members share concerns. She calls it a community problem that will take the community to solve. She said Washburn is part of the conversation.
Mazachek also said school police are working with local and state law enforcement and that numerous proactive initiatives are already in place and more will be implemented soon.
