Two passengers hospitalized following injury crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized following an injury crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that officers responded to the report of an injury crash around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 near the intersection of North 4th St. and Vattier St. in Manhattan, Kan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 2012 Kia had crashed with a 1999 GMC Jimmy.

RCPD officials said the 2012 Kia was driven by Carla Figueroa, 33, of Manhattan. The 1999 GMC Jimmy was driven by Joyce Todd, 69, of Manhattan.

RCPD officials indicated two passengers in the Kia were taken to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries. Figueroa was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.