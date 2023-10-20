Support makes all the difference in cancer fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - -Pam and Darrel Roeder found a second chance at love.

Each lost a spouse when they got married in April 2022.

“We were gonna travel around and go here and there,” Pam said. “It didn’t work out that way.”

Darrel developed a sore throat that wouldn’t go away. After a checkup at the VA hospital in February, Pam suggested Darrel swing by their ER to get it checked out.

“(The doctor) looked in my throat and said, ‘You’ve got cancer.’” Darrel recalled.

The diagnosis sent the couple down a new road - one with no map.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I knew what the doctors told me,” Darrel said.

At the time, they could not find a specific support group for head and neck cancer to hear other people’s experiences firsthand.

“I did a lot of Googling, and then I read some things and thought I won’t tell him that part,” Pam said.

Allison Gunnoe, a dietitian at Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, says head and neck cancer brings unique challenges.

“It’s very emotionally and physically taxing,” she said. “It can be anything from just a lack of appetite to either a painful swallow or a dysfunctional swallow to where it gets to the point where we rely on a feeding tube.”

Gunnoe says doctors, nurses and pamphlets are fine, but support groups offer something they can’t.

“I haven’t been through this myself so I do think that it is beneficial for people to talk and share their experiences,” she said. “No matter how strong you are, it runs you down. You do need to rely on others.”

Darrel said his family, friends and faith were great. Still, it couldn’t prepare him for how tough chemotherapy and radiation turned out to be, leading to hearing loss, a feeding tube and weakness.

“After a while I couldn’t stand up anymore. I couldn’t walk and I went to a wheel chair and they pushed me through this center. That was a little tough to swallow,” he said. “I’m not a quitter but it entered my mind that i think I had about all I can take.”

“He was physically going through things where I was mentally trying to handle, and it was hard for both of us - but we made it,” Pam said.

Darrel finished treatment, and is considered cancer free.

They’re ready to share what they learned to help others following the road they’ve traveled - and get a second chance at those travel plans they had before cancer interrupted.

“We’re going to go to Baltimore, then when we get back, we’re going to turn around and go on a bus trip to Branson which we had planned last year but had to cancel,” Pam said.

The head and neck cancer support group meets from 1 to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, 1414 SW 8th Ave. You do not need to be a Cotton O’Neil patient to participate.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.