Staying warm for the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While not quite as warm as yesterday, temperatures for Friday were still very above average/unseasonal across the region. NE Kansas has a few more days of this warm weather to look forward to, but with a few drops and dips in between.

Friday night temperatures will be identical to Thursday night’s, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clear skies and low probability of precipitation will carry over into Saturday, which will be a little bit cooler, with highs expected to stay within the 70s. Saturday night will feature temperatures a bit cooler in the lower to middle 40s, bringing temperatures for Sunday into the lower 70s.

Warming occurs again on Monday, as temperatures may reach back into the middle 80s. This time, however, rain is much more likely to be a part of the forecast. Tuesday through next Friday will provide moderate chances of rain for NE Kansas, mostly as showers but with a few thunderstorms possible. Regardless of the form of this rain, any precipitation will be welcome as the region continues to endure severe drought conditions.

Temperatures after Tuesday should drop down considerably into the middle 60s, more average for middle October.

