Riley County Emergency Management to test siren near Griffith Ballpark

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Emergency Management will test a siren at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 near Griffith Ballpark in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County officials said they will test the siren located at 10th St. and Pottawatomie Ave. near Griffith Ballpark and Howie’s Trash and Recycling in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County officials indicated the test is being conducted to make sure repairs were successful and the equipment is now working properly. The test will be a voice message, not a tone. People outdoors up to two miles away from the siren may hear a brief announcement.

Riley County officials said RCEM will send an Everbridge notification to people in the area about five minutes before siren activation.

The City of Manhattan is responsible for the maintenance of outdoor warning sirens within city limits and works to oversee repairs of this equipment.

During emergencies, outdoor warning sirens are used to alert people who are outdoors of danger approaching. When you hear the sirens, take shelter indoors immediately and seek additional information.

Riley County officials noted Everbridge is a mass notification system designed to keep residents, businesses, and visitors informed of emergencies, including weather warnings, water main breaks, public safety alerts, and natural disasters. Local authorities in partner communities use Everbridge to alert the community and keep them informed. Sign up to receive notifications by clicking HERE. There is no charge to participate.

