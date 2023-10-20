Polka dance celebrates Czech heritage of Rossville area

Polka musician Mollie B will play to a sold-out crowd Oct. 29 in Rossville
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Czech Moravian Hall is back with its unique musical celebration of its culture.

Tammy and Dennis Biswell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about their upcoming polka concert and dance. The couple was wearing traditional dress from their ancestors. They said the upcoming event will include a contest for best traditional costume.

The Biswells said they are proud of their heritage, and the regular shows at Moravian Hall are a way to celebrate the word of the area’s original Czech settlers, including their own families.

Their Oct. 29 concert will feature Mollie B & Squeezebox. It’s held at the Moravian/Bohemian Hall, 8605 NW Crawford Rd., Rossville. The event sold out Friday morning, so they encourage everyone to watch for the date of their Spring concert.

