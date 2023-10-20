KPZ Pregame Week 8: Nemaha Central vs. Sabetha

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week features a battle of the unbeatens in the final week of the regular season.

Nemaha Central will head 25 minutes down the road to Sabetha for a 2A showdown.

At 20 straight, 7-0 Nemaha Central now holds the longest active win streak in 11-man football in the state of Kansas.

“They haven’t been beaten in a long time, so they don’t think they can be beat,” Sabetha head coach Garrett Michael said about the Thunder.

“I don’t know if one kid even knows what our game winning streak is at. Even I don’t know. I had a couple janitors come up to me, and say hey you’re at 20! I said oh really? It just doesn’t feel like it,” Nemaha Central head coach Michael Glatczak said with a laugh.

But 7-0 Sabetha isn’t ready to break its win streak (7) either.

“I just can’t be any more proud of how these guys have continued the tradition of good leadership here.”

Returning 23 seniors, Sabetha’s been a big and physical force this year, averaging 39 points a game, and only letting an opponent score in double digits once.

“I think our defense has to get them at third and long, get them in uncomfortable situations,” Coach Michael said. “Offensively, we just can’t have negative plays.”

And though the reigning State champs had some question marks coming into the season, the Thunder haven’t skipped a beat, averaging 41 points a game and posting 6 shutouts.

“We knew the O-line would be really key for us this year with four returners, and they have stepped up,” Coach Glatczak said.

That line has paved the way for Carter Hajek, who’s been nothing short of phenomenal taking over his older brother, Cooper’s, spot under center. He’s ran up a storm over every opponent so far.

“You’ve just got to stop the run. And if you can do that, and make them one dimensional, you have a chance at the end,” Coach Michael said about the Thunder.

This is a chance at revenge for the Blue Jays, whose deep playoff run was cut off by the Thunder in sub-state last year.

“Last year Nemaha was better than we were both games, and they showed that both times in the second half,” said Coach Michael.

So expect a run-heavy game, and don’t be surprised if these top 2A seeds meet again in a few weeks.

“I guarantee you, Coach Glatczak and I would both, if we happen to be fortunate enough to meet again like last year, we’d both take the second game,” Coach Michael said with a laugh.

Highlights of the game and postgame coverage will be on Kansas Prep Zone on Friday night at 10:00 p.m.

